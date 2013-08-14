UPDATE 3-New York Times restoring access to website after outage

By Jennifer Saba
Aug 14 The New York Times said it is in the
process of fully restoring access to its website, which was down
for about two hours on Wednesday.
People accessing nytimes.com earlier on Wednesday saw a
message that the service was unavailable.
New York Times Co spokeswoman Eileen Murphy said the
company thinks the cause of the outage was related to a
scheduled maintenance update, which occurred within seconds of
the website going down.
"We have no reason to believe that this was the result of a
cyber-attack," she said. Earlier Fox Business reported that the
site's outage was caused by a cyber-attack.
During the outage, the New York Times has been relying
heavily on social media platforms directing people to its
various Twitter accounts and Facebook page for news updates.
The Twitter feed for its opinion section said, "Readers,
don't fret. Ifremains down, we are ready to
tweet op-eds and editorials in 140-character increments."
The newspaper's website and digital apps for smartphones and
tablets are important initiatives for the company.
Two years ago, the New York Times launched a subscription
model for its website and other digital products in a closely
watched experiment.