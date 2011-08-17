WRAPUP 3-Fletcher, Boral flag weak Australian, U.S. housing markets

* Fletcher, Boral see weak Dec half in Australia

* Boral sees early signs of improvement in US

* Boral to pay $547 mln to buy out Lafarge Asia jv

* Boral shares drop 4.8 pct, Fletcher up 1.8 pct (Adds quotes)

By Adrian Bathgate

WELLINGTON, Aug 17 Top Australasian building products makers Fletcher Building and Boral signalled a murky outlook for their biggest markets as they struggle with weak demand in Australia and the United States.

Deteriorating growth in the United States and debt crisis in Europe have sapped confidence in the global economy, posing a risk for building materials stocks, seen as a key barometer for housing markets.

"Markets in the U.S and Europe remain difficult," Fletcher Chief Executive Jonathan Ling told a news conference on Wednesday. He said the residential housing starts in key markets of New Zealand and the United States were now below the levels seen during the global financial crisis of 2008.

Fletcher, New Zealand's largest listed company with a market value of $4.4 billion, is the world's biggest maker of laminates, widely used in kitchens and bathrooms.

Boral said the U.S. market, where it is the largest brick and clay roof tile maker, was also likely to remain weak over the next six months, but held out hope for better conditions in 2012.

"Some early signs of improved fundamentals in the United States are a positive against the background of disappointing housing starts in fiscal year 2011," Australia's biggest building materials firm said.

The U.S. market accounts for about 10 percent of Boral's revenue, and slightly less for Fletcher.

The sluggish recovery in Europe's construction sector will be in focus later on Wednesday when several major European companies report earnings, many burdened by austerity measures and civil spending cuts at home and abroad.

German construction group Hochtief is expected to swing to a second-quarter pre-tax loss from a profit a year ago.

On Tuesday, James Hardie , which makes around 80 percent of its sales in the U.S., warned the continually low levels of U.S. housing starts represented the new reality for the market, and it would have to adjust to that.

Taking advantage of the sluggish markets, Boral agreed to buy out its Asian joint venture from top global cement maker Lafarge for 380 million euros ($547 million).

Investors knocked Boral's shares for the price it was paying, with Boral funding the deal through bank debt, increasing its gearing at a very uncertain time for building products makers.

Chief Executive Mark Selway defended the move. "It is a pretty full price but it's a great asset. You don't get a lot of opportunities to buy leadership positions in markets that are growing at 10 percent," Selway told reporters.

"This is the jewel in the crown (of Lafarge's assets), it is a fantastic position in a high growth sector."

The deal marks another stage of Lafarge's effort to sell assets and cut debt as it struggles with high raw material costs and sluggish sales.

Boral announced the deal as it reported a big rebound in the year to June on lower costs and fewer writedowns, meeting broker forecasts with a net profit of A$166 million ($183 million), up from a loss of A$19 million a year ago.

"Forecasting in the current economic climate is extremely difficult, but on balance, before acquisitions, we expect improving second half conditions in the United States and Australia," Boral said.

By 0400 GMT, Boral's shares were down 4.8 percent at A$3.64 on the Lafarge deal, which was priced at 11.1 times expected 2012 earning before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of $108 million.

"It's a high growth business...I get the long term strategic sense of it," said Simon Thackray, analyst at Nomura Australia.

"But people will be somewhat spooked by the transaction multiple, by the increase in gearing. People are very, very cautious about where the cycle is," he said.

He said the deal was good for Lafarge.

"It's like a separation, where the wife has got away with a lot of cash. (Lafarge CEO) Bruno Lafont has done the right thing by his shareholders," Thackray said.

Lafarge Boral Gypsum Asia was formed in 2000. It has 20 manufacturing operations in eight countries and is the leading supplier of plasterboard throughout Asia, Boral said.

FLETCHER TOPS FORECASTS

Fletcher's reported a 19 percent rise in full year underlying profit to NZ$359 million ($300 million), beating market forecasts of NZ$338 million.

It said trading was steady in its Australian and Asian businesses but flat in New Zealand, and it was on the lookout for acquisition targets.

The company's shares rose 1.8 percent higher in a broader market up 0.7 percent.

"Fletcher Building continues to see good opportunities across Australia and New Zealand to further invest in new businesses, bolt-on acquisitions or through the organic growth of its existing businesses," Ling said in a statement.

New Zealand new dwelling consents have been erratic, as the housing market stutters, however as the rebuilding of Christchurch picks up the pace.

This year, Fletcher completed the $775 million takeover of Australian plumbing group Crane. ($1 = 0.695 Euros, 1.196 New Zealand Dollars) (Additional reporting by Sonali Paul in MELBOURNE; Editing by Balazs Koranyi and Anshuman Daga)