NZ new car registrations ease in September - NZTA

WELLINGTON Oct 6 New Zealand new car
registrations fell 1.4 percent in September to 5,684, from the
month before, to be 9.8 percent up on a year earlier, New
Zealand Transport Agency said on Thursday.
Used car registrations -- generally imported used cars --
totalled 6,366 last month, a drop of 5.2 percent on August, and
14.3 percent below a year ago.
New commercial vehicle registrations during the month were
1,857, down from the 1,537 a month earlier, but 20 percent above
the same month a year ago.
The top selling make in September was Toyota with
990 new cars, followed by Holden, a General Motors unit,
with 578 cars, and then Hyundai with 493 new cars.
