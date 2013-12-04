NZ new car registrations fall in November - NZTA

BRIEF-Mr Green & Co changes date for annual general meeting
* changes date for annual general meeting and proposes to agm to authorize board to decide on new issue of shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WELLINGTON Dec 5 The number of new cars registered in New Zealand fell 6.4 percent in November from the previous month, according to data from the New Zealand Transport Agency on Thursday.
A total of 7,453 new cars were registered last month, 15 percent more than the same period last year.
Total car registrations, new and used, rose 1.9 percent on the month before, to be 23 percent higher than a year ago.
The number of new commercial vehicle registrations rose 5 percent on the month, and were 34.7 percent higher than a year ago.
The top-selling marker of new cars registered for the month was Toyota with 1,746, followed by Holden, a unit of General Motors, and Ford.
* changes date for annual general meeting and proposes to agm to authorize board to decide on new issue of shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DENVER, April 9 A group of U.S. state insurance regulators should use New York's sweeping cyber security rules as a model for how insurers must protect their networks from hackers and when they must disclose cyber events, New York's financial regulator said on Sunday.
April 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.