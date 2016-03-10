UPDATE 4-NZ's surprise rate cut sends kiwi tumbling, stokes talk of global currency war

* NZ cenbank surprises by cutting rates to record-low 2.25
By Rebecca Howard and Jane Wardell
WELLINGTON, March 10 New Zealand's central bank
unexpectedly cut interest rates to a record-low 2.25 percent on
Thursday, triggering a slide in the local dollar and sparking
talk of a global currency war as countries seek to revitalise
their economies in a world of slow growth.
New Zealand's move to trim the Official Cash Rate by 25
basis points follows the Bank of Japan's historic decision in
January to adopt negative interest rates and comes ahead of the
European Central Bank's policy review later in the day when it
is expected to cut rates deeper into minus territory.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand cited low domestic inflation
and a deteriorating global economic outlook as factors in
Thursday's rate cut, on the same day as Moody's ratings agency
warned of a credit risk to the country's banks from tumbling
dairy prices.
RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler said policy makers were
concerned about slowing growth in China, and highlighted risks
around Beijing's unexpected devaluation of the yuan in August -
a move that sparked fears of a global currency war.
"If China had a very significant and prolonged devaluation
it would in essence spread deflation around the world," Wheeler
told reporters at a press conference.
Given China's dominant role in the international trading
system "by and large every other currency would be appreciating
against the Chinese currency," he said.
The spectre of currency devaluations took centre stage at
a meeting of G20 policy makers in Shanghai this month,
especially after China's August move stoked uncertainty over its
currency policy and after Japan's surprise shift to negative
rates.
The G20 finance ministers however played down talk of
beggar-thy-neighbour policies and agreed to inform each other in
advance about policy decisions that could lead to currency
devaluation.
While Thursday's RBNZ rate cut wasn't aimed at bringing
down New Zealand's exchange rate, Wheeler said that "pretty well
most central banks would like to see their exchange rates
lower." A decline in the New Zealand dollar would "be
appropriate given the weakness in export prices," he said.
KIWI TUMBLES
The New Zealand dollar tumbled more than a cent
and 2-year swap rates dropped to around 2.25 percent from around
2.45 percent late Wednesday as the RBNZ indicated that at least
one more rate cut was likely.
"If there was a strong rationale for today's cut it was that
the RBNZ wanted to shock the currency market by delivering a
rate reduction that was unexpected," said BNZ Head of Research
Stephen Toplis.
The slowdown in China and generally cooling global demand
have hurt growth in New Zealand and pulled inflation sharply
under the RBNZ's 1-3 percent target band. The central bank is
now forecasting annual inflation at 1.1 percent by end-2016,
down from its prior projection of 1.6 percent made at the
December policy review.
Still, at 2.25 percent New Zealand has among the highest
policy rates in the developed world - well clear of the U.S.
Federal Reserve and the likes of Japan and the ECB - and ample
room to deliver further cuts.
A snap Reuters poll showed 11 of 12 economists see NZ's
policy rate at 2.00 percent by June, versus only 2 of 14
respondents who saw a similar outcome in an earlier survey taken
prior to Thursday.
On the domestic front, RBNZ's Wheeler warned that the dairy
sector faces challenges as the price of global dairy - the
nation's biggest export earner - remain subdued.
That risk was underscored on Thursday by Moody's Investors
Service. It said the decision by dairy giant Fonterra
Cooperative Ltd. this week to lower its
forecast payout to its farmer shareholders is "credit negative
for New Zealand banks."
