NZ regulator clears Z Energy purchase of Chevron NZ operations

UPDATE 1-Bayer, Monsanto confirm spending plans after meeting Trump
* Trump elicited spending pledges from several big companies (Adds details on Bayer and Monsanto's previous R&D spending plans)
WELLINGTON, April 29 New Zealand's Commerce Commission on Friday cleared petrol retailer Z Energy Ltd to buy 100 percent of the shares in Chevron New Zealand, subject to some divestments.
The regulator stipulated that Z Energy must divest 19 retail sites and one truck stop in locations "where the Commission considers competition would be substantially reduced as a result of the merger."
In mid-2015 Z Energy announced plans to acquire Chevron Corp's downstream operations in the country for NZ$785 million ($546.20 million). It said it is confident it can meet the divestment obligations.
Z Energy currently owns and operates a network of just over 200 service stations. Chevron operates around 150 Caltex stations and 70 truck fueling stations in New Zealand as well as lubricant interests.
According to Z Energy, the technical systems cutover is slated to take place May 31 with the June 1 settlement day being the first day the two companies will operate under common ownership.
Once the acquisition is settled, Z Energy said it is confident it remains on track to deliver the NZ$25 million to NZ$30 million of synergies previously identified as a result of the deal.
The total purchase price is NZ$785 million plus a working capital adjustment and will be funded from cash (NZ$115 million) and debt (NZ$670 million), Z Energy said. ($1 = 1.4372 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Rebecca Howard; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Trump elicited spending pledges from several big companies (Adds details on Bayer and Monsanto's previous R&D spending plans)
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web
BOSTON, Jan 17 David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital, which gained 8.4 percent in 2016, said on Tuesday it raised its stake in General Motors, already the firm's biggest position, and still likes Apple Inc but is betting that companies like Caterpillar Inc. and other industrial cyclicals will fall.