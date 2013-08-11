Fonterra starts inquiry into tainted products, NZ govt to follow

| WELLINGTON
WELLINGTON Aug 12 New Zealand dairy food giant
Fonterra launched an inquiry on Monday into how infant
formula products became contaminated with a botulism-causing
bacteria, anxious to repair a damaged reputation that has
threatened the country's export trade.
The review led by Fonterra board member Ralph Norris, a
former CEO of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, is expected to
take six weeks.
New Zealand's government is also planning to conduct its own
review and is likely to be announce details later in the day.
These investigations are in addition to a separate internal
Fonterra probe and one launched by New Zealand's agricultural
regulator.
The contamination scare has led to products recalls in
countries from China to Saudi Arabia, and Fonterra has come
under attack both at home and abroad for dragging its feet in
disclosing the discovery of the bacteria during a four-month
period between March and July.
"It is critical that we identify ... lessons quickly so our
farmers, governments, customers, consumers and unit holders can
again have full confidence in Fonterra and its products,"
Fonterra Chairman John Wilson said in a statement.
The inquiry comes as Fonterra grapples with another food
safety headache after Sri Lankan authorities ordered the company
to withdraw milk powder for showing traces of another toxic
agricultural chemical dicyandiamide (DCD).
But Fonterra's chief executive said the product was clean
and safe and the company was contesting the Sri Lankan results
and the ban.
The latest Fonterra inquiry will comprise four other
Fonterra board members, a retired New Zealand High Court judge
and a scientist who will be appointed in the coming days,
Fonterra said.
The committee was also looking to enlist an internationally
recognised expert on food manufacturing safety to review the
events leading up to and following the detection of the
contaminated product.
New Zealand depends on the dairy industry for a quarter of
its total exports and Prime Minister John Key has said he plans
to visit China, a key export market, to discuss the
contamination issue after the inquiry results are complete.