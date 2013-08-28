Danone-owned milk formula maker considers legal action vs Fonterra

WELLINGTON Aug 29 A Danone SA unit
said on Thursday it was considering legal action against New
Zealand's Fonterra after the maker of Karicare milk
formula had to recall products due to incorrect tests that led
to global food safety scare.
Initial tests prompted Fonterra to warn early this month
that whey protein used in the products contained a bacteria
which may cause botulism. Subsequent testing by New Zealand's
Ministry of Primary Industries showed a different strain of the
bacteria which posed no safety threat.
The contamination scare prompted product recalls in nine
countries, including those by the Danone unit, Nutricia.
"We are considering our legal position," Corine Tap, general
manager of Nutricia ANZ, told reporters when asked whether the
company would take legal action against Fonterra and the New
Zealand laboratory which performed the incorrect tests.
"There are more countries involved in this situation and we
are considering our position at the moment," she said, adding
that she did not have any figures on the damages Nutricia
suffered as a result of the recall.
Nutricia ordered a recall of 67,000 tins of infant formula
in New Zealand. Nutricia said its own tests completed over the
last week also showed a negative result for clostridium
botulinum, the bacteria in question.
Fonterra said on Wednesday it "did the right thing" in
announcing the possible risk at the start of the month, while
acknowledging that its reputation had taken a knock as a result
of the initial disclosure.