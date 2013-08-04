China bans all NZ milk powder imports -NZ trade minister

WELLINGTON Aug 4 China has halted the import of
all New Zealand milk powder after bacteria that can cause
botulism was found in some dairy products, New Zealand's trade
minister said on Sunday.
Global dairy trade giant Fonterra said on Saturday it had
sold contaminated New Zealand-made whey protein concentrate to
eight customers in Australia, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand
and Saudi Arabia for use in a range of products, including
infant milk powder.
"The authorities in China, in my opinion absolutely
appropriately, have stopped all imports of New Zealand milk
powders from Australia and New Zealand," New Zealand Trade
Minister Tim Groser told Television New Zealand on Sunday.
"It's better to do blanket protection for your people and
then wind it back when we, our authorities, are in a position to
give them the confidence and advice that they need before doing
that," he said.
Most of China's dairy imports come from New Zealand, which
relies on dairy for 25 percent of its exports.