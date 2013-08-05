Fonterra stresses food safety, apologises for contamination

BEIJING Aug 5 New Zealand's Fonterra
said on Monday that milk products from two companies that use
its raw materials are safe because any bacteria would be killed
during processing, and reiterated that food safety was its
priority.
Fonterra, the world's biggest dairy exporter, said at the
weekend that it had found bacteria in some products that could
cause botulism. It said contaminated whey protein concentrate
had been exported to China, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and
Saudi Arabia and used in products including infant milk powder
and sports drinks.
Saying he had come to China to reassure consumers and
apologising for the contamination, Fonterra Chief Executive Theo
Spierings told a media conference in Beijing on Monday that milk
powder sold by Coca Cola and Chinese food firm Wahaha is
safe.
China has halted the import of some dairy products from New
Zealand and Australia, New Zealand's Ministry of Primary
Industries said.