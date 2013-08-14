UPDATE 1-Fonterra's milk products chief resigns after botulism scare

* Head of Fonterra NZ Milk Products business resigns
* No reason given for immediate departure
* CEO to take temporary charge
* Romano was initial Fonterra front man after contamination
scare
WELLINGTON, Aug 14 The head of Fonterra's
New Zealand milk products business resigned on
Wednesday, less than two weeks after the world's biggest dairy
exporter said some of its products could contain a bacteria that
can cause botulism.
Fonterra, New Zealand's biggest company, said Gary Romano
resigned as managing director of NZ Milk Products with immediate
effect. It gave no reason for his departure. "Gary has made a
significant contribution during his time at Fonterra and we
respect his decision," CEO Theo Spierings said in a statement,
adding he would take temporary charge of the business.
Fonterra said on Aug. 3 it discovered the contamination in
some of its products, which were shipped to customers including
The Coca-Cola Co, Danone SA and China's Wahaha
in nine countries, and used to make infant formula, sports
drinks and animal feed. Potentially tainted products were taken
off shelves in China, Malaysia, Australia, and New Zealand.
Other countries also took measures to restrict imports.
Romano was the first Fonterra official to appear publicly
and face the media when the contamination scare broke. He came
under fire for giving incorrect information about a recall of
infant formula in New Zealand, prompting Fonterra to apologise
to Danone-owned Nutricia, which marketed the products.
The head of the dairy section of the New Zealand farmers'
lobby group said Romano's resignation looked premature. "I'm
very surprised that he took that responsibility. I'm not so sure
heads should roll even before the inquiry is finished," Willy
Leferink of Federated Farmers told Radio New Zealand.
"Maybe the personal pressure was far too much ..."
There are four enquiries - two by Fonterra, one by New
Zealand's government and another by the food safety authority -
underway or planned to look into the cause and handling of the
contamination scare and the potential international fallout for
dairy dependent New Zealand.
Spierings has apologised several times and set up the two
internal inquiries into the contamination, which Fonterra has
said was caused by a dirty pipe at one of its plants.
Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan still have a ban on Fonterra
products, although they received none of the tainted whey
protein product.
Units of Fonterra's Shareholders Fund closed down 0.4
percent at NZ$6.90. The units traded at NZ$7.12 before the
contamination scare, and slumped to as low as NZ$6.50 on Aug. 5.