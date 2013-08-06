NZ's clean, green image under scrutiny with dairy scare

* Dairy contamination highlights vulnerability to food
safety issues
* Agriculture, tourism earnings hinge on clean, green image
* NZ's environmental reputation belies shortcomings
By Naomi Tajitsu and Lincoln Feast
WELLINGTON/SYDNEY, Aug 6 For a country that
markets itself to the world with the slogan "100% Pure", New
Zealand's environmental credentials are not as impeccable as
many would think.
The majority of its rivers are too polluted to swim in. Its
record on preservation of natural environments is among the
worst in the world on a per capita basis. And it is the only
OECD country that does not produce a regular national report on
its environment.
The discovery by dairy giant Fonterra of a bacteria
that can cause potentially fatal food poisoning in ingredients
sold to eight countries exposes New Zealand's
vulnerability to food safety scares and the fragility of the
clean, green image underpinning its farming- and tourism-based
economy.
Agricultural exports, including dairy, meat, fruit and wine,
command high premiums internationally thanks to New Zealand's
reputation as a producer of safe, natural and high-quality food.
"It was only a matter of time before our dirty little secret
came out," said Jill Brinsdon, brand strategist at Radiation, a
brand agency in Auckland.
"Fonterra is our largest exporter and they're completely
intertwined with New Zealand's image and also they're the
absolute biggest benefactor of the '100% Pure' brand. When
you're coming out with something that presents itself as fact,
or 100% pure, then you have to be 100% pure and we've proven
that we're not."
PURE?
New Zealand's primary sector, which includes fishing and
forestry, accounts for some 60 percent of exports and 18 percent
of the country's $160 billion GDP, among the highest proportions
in the developed world. Tourism makes up another 10 percent or
so of GDP.
The country has long marketed itself internationally with
the "100% Pure" slogan in print and TV ads, drawing millions of
visitors each year to experience its national parks, beaches and
lakes. With barely 4.5 million people spread over a mountainous
area larger than the United Kingdom or California and more than
a quarter of that set aside for reserves and national parks -
the backdrop for the popular Lord of the Rings movie trilogy -
New Zealand has no shortage of unspoilt natural attractions.
But the marketing overlooks a dark side to the country's
environmental credentials.
More than 60 percent of New Zealand rivers monitored by the
Environment Ministry had "poor" or "very poor" water quality and
were rated as unsafe for swimming due to pollution.
Dairy farming, which has a lot riding on New Zealand's
strong environmental reputation, has been a significant cause of
poor river quality due to fertiliser and effluent runoff. Unlike
many other countries, New Zealand cows are kept on grassy
pastures year-round, a major selling point for its $9 billion
annual global dairy trade.
"Because we've had a lack of regulation on farm waste for 20
years it's been a free for all, so farmers have done what they
can to produce more milk - which is to put more cows on
pastures," said Mike Joy, an ecology and environmental
sustainability scientist at Massey University.
Prime Minister John Key, who has been previously criticised
for saying the 100% pure marketing should be taken with a pinch
of salt, said New Zealand would always be reliant on dairying,
with its natural competitive advantage and global demand rising.
"The right answer is not for New Zealand to sell less dairy.
The right answer is for New Zealand to be absolutely sure that
the safety standards are met," he said on Tuesday.
FOOD SAFETY
While separate from its environmental credentials, New
Zealand's food safety record is also not without stain.
Until the late 2000s, New Zealand had the highest rate in
the developed world of food-borne campylobacteriosis, a serious
and sometimes deadly disease caused by a bacteria often found in
uncooked chicken.
By 2011, even after a major government initiative to control
the epidemic, New Zealand still reported incidents of the
disease at more than double the rate of nearby Australia and 12
times the rate of the United States, according to the University
of Otago.
The botulism scare at Fonterra was the company's second
contamination issue this year after it earlier found traces of
dicyandiamde, a potentially toxic chemical, in some products.
Even so, New Zealand has one of the most stringent food
safety regimes in the world and the recent dairy product scares
only turned up with the sophisticated and sensitive testing
available.
Fonterra expects the current contamination issue to be
resolved within days.
A protracted, major animal health incident, rather than a
localised contamination issue, could wreak havoc on the New
Zealand economy.
A decade ago, at the height of a foot and mouth epidemic in
Europe, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand modelled the impact of a
limited outbreak of the livestock disease - estimating an
immediate 20 percent hit to the currency, as well as a 12
percent fall in exports and an 8 percent hit to GDP in two
years.
"We've got to wake up and look more closely at our green
credentials, and work harder to create a pristine environment so
consumers can get a product which matches the story," said a
consultant to New Zealand companies operating in Asia.
"We can't be complacent."