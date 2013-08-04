NZ's Fonterra fund shares slide on product contamination

BRIEF-Lantheus announces refinancing of its debt facility
* Lantheus Holdings Inc says closing of a new $275 million term loan facility and a new $75 million five-year cash-flow revolver facility
WELLINGTON Aug 5 Units in the Fonterra Shareholders Fund plunged 8.7 percent on Monday after the New Zealand dairy giant was hit by the discovery of a bacteria that can cause botulism found in some of its products.
Over the weekend, Fonterra, the world's biggest dairy exporter, revealed contaminated New Zealand-made whey protein concentrate had been exported to China, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and Saudi Arabia and used in products including infant milk powder and sports drinks.
The price of the units fell 8.7 percent to a low of NZ$6.55 each at the start of trading.
The food scare also prompted a slide of close to 1.5 percent in the New Zealand dollar against most major currencies.
* Akari Therapeutics announces FDA fast track designation for Coversin
* Cytosorbents - Intends to use net proceeds from offering partly for advancing U.S. pivotal trial for treatment of inflammation in conjunction with cardiac surgery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: