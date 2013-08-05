RPT-Vietnam orders recall of Fonterra milk powder

HANOI Aug 5 Vietnam has ordered an immediate
recall and halt of circulation of a milk powder manufactured by
Fonterra after New Zealand authorities said some of the
protein concentrate produced there was found to be contaminated.
Abbott Laboratories' office in Vietnam, the owner of
the milk powder manufactured by Fonterra in New Zealand, will
conduct the recall and report the result by Aug. 9, the Health
Ministry-run Vietnam Foodstuff Safety Department said in a
statement on its website .
Fonterra, the world's biggest dairy exporter, said it had
sold New Zealand-made whey protein concentrate contaminated with
Clostridium Botulinum to importers in six countries for possible
use in infant formula, body building powder, and other products.