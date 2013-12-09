PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Dec. 10

WELLINGTON Dec 10 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST

Fonterra payout forecast to hit a record high NZ$8.70: Economists are predicting Fonterra to lift its milk price by 20-40 NZ cents to NZ$8.50-NZ$8.70 ($7.03-$7.20) per kilograms of milk solids when it updates its forecast this week.

AAPT sale clears way for pair to buddy up: Telecom's sale of AAPT could clear the way for a closer relationship between Telecom and Australia's Telstra in areas such as mobile technology and internet television content, analysts say.

Drillers say case could cost NZ: Greenpeace's deliberately delayed court bid to stop Texas oil giant Anadarko's NZ$1.44 million-a-day drilling in New Zealand will create unwanted regulatory and commercial uncertainty, the company's lawyer says.

Deadly building owners to be named: The Government is threatening to name and shame owners who have taken no action after a nationwide review of potentially deadly buildings.

Brown has the Brown report: Auckland mayor Len Brown has been given a copy of the draft report of an independent review of whether he made any improper use of council resources during his affair with Bevan Chuang.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD

Home loan queries dive: Banks say inquiry levels for those wanting to borrow money to buy a home have plummeted since the Reserve Bank's clampdown on low-deposit lending, leaving them scurrying to remind the public they are still open for business.

Loan curbs drive first-time buyers into arms of mortgage brokers: Reserve Bank home-loan cooling measures have driven business into mortgage brokers' hands, says Jeff Royle, chief executive of iLender at Whangaparaoa and Freemans Bay.

EPA told Anadarko full oil spill reports weren't necessary: Texan oil giant Anadarko says it offered to give full oil spill modelling reports to the environmental regulator tasked with clearing its Taranaki Basin drilling plans, but was told that would not be necessary.

Sharples: I'll represent protesters: Maori Affairs Minister Pita Sharples says he will represent anti-apartheid activists at Nelson Mandela's funeral after a growing chorus of voices questioned the absence of Springbok tour protesters who earned the South African leader's recognition.

Coping with growth a big challenge for city - economist: Ensuring Auckland copes with growth and has enough offices, apartments and shops is one of the biggest challenges the city faces, according to Auckland Council's chief economist Geoff Cooper.