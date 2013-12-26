PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Dec 27

WELLINGTON Dec 27 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Help near for ship stuck in Antarctic: Help is today
expected to reach a ship stranded in the Antarctic with 70
people on board, including four Kiwis. The MV Akademik
Shokalskiy has been unable to move since Christmas Eve after it
was surrounded by thick ice, near Commonwealth Bay.
- - - -
Boxing day sales shambles: Retailers were fuming after a
Vodafone glitch shut down eftpos for hours on the busiest
shopping day of the year.
- - - -
Maori drilling objections go back many years: Maori objected
to Texas oil giant Anadarko's plans to drill an
exploratory well off the Raglan coast as long ago as 2006 but
the Government granted a drilling licence anyway.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Full steam ahead for 2014: The economy is heading into 2014
with a lot of momentum. The rebuilding of Christchurch,
Auckland's housing boom, surging net immigration and the most
favourable terms of trade for 40 years are all boosting the
demand side.
- - - -
40% back retailers in foreign-GST row: Nearly 40 per cent of
New Zealanders believe GST should be charged on all purchases
made on foreign shopping websites, a survey has shown. The
government is estimated to miss out on up to NZ$300 million in
sales tax each year.
- - - -
Foley keen to add more vineyards as part of export
expansion: American billionaire Bill Foley's wine business
wants more New Zealand vineyards as demand for its
brands increases.
- - - -