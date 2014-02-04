PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Feb. 5

WELLINGTON Feb 5 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)

Labour won't fight Greens, says Cunliffe: Labour leader David Cunliffe says he will not campaign against the Greens to drive their vote down in the upcoming election, as under MMP "coalitions decide governments".

Supermarket stoush sours CER: It will be all smiles when Prime Minister John Key and his Australian counterpart Tony Abbott tuck into a $200 a head lunch to celebrate the closer economic relationship between their two countries this week. But behind the scenes an ugly stoush is brewing over heavy-handed tactics by Australian supermarkets toward New Zealand exports.

More people keep working after 'retirement' age: The traditional retirement party at 65 is a relic, as more than two in five pensioners under 70 are still working. Census data shows 40 percent of 65 to 69-year-olds and 21 percent of 70 to 74-year olds remained in fulltime or part-time employment in 2013. The numbers have jumped significantly from the previous census in 2006.

Strong dollar stems rich return on food: Listed food, beverage and agriculture companies yielded good crops last year, as most outperformed the average return of the NZX 50 overall. But while the agricultural sector can also look forward to 2014, New Zealand's strong dollar will likely hinder food and beverage export earnings.

Tough times for chef as liquidators move in: Top chef Martin Bosley has been forced into liquidation, 13 years after the opening of his award-winning restaurant.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Chinese enter running to buy waste giant: The sale process for New Zealand's biggest waste disposal company - Transpacific Waste Management - has taken a new turn with the emergence of private equity company Beijing Capital of China as a possible trade buyer, market sources said.

Oil drillers come up empty handed: United States oil company Anadarko says its first New Zealand deep sea exploration well failed to find commercial quantities of oil or natural gas after a million-dollar-a-day campaign off Taranaki.

Online shopping GST now less likely: The chances of GST being applied to all overseas web-based retail purchases appear more distant after the Government changed tack on a review into tax of online shopping.

Peters urges protesters to lay off PM: New Zealand First leader Winston Peters has taken the rare step of going into bat for the Prime Minister over Waitangi Day protests, saying those who use the occasion to shout and disrupt the Prime Minister's attendance at Te Tii Marae are "crapping on their own heritage".

McCully turns up heat in UN campaign: Foreign Minister Murray McCully leaves today to host a Waitangi Day function in New York for 200 diplomats where he will step up New Zealand's campaign for a seat on the Security Council.