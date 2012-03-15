PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - March 16

WELLINGTON, March 16 Following are some of
the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on
Friday.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Super-ministry to cost many jobs: Hundreds more state sector
jobs are set for Prime Minister John Key's sword with the
creation of a super-ministry merging four existing agencies.
- - - -
Port decision on hold for hearing: Steps to make Auckland
port workers redundant and engage contractors to handle
stevedoring work have been halted pending a court hearing on
Monday over legal action brought by the Maritime Union.
- - - -
BusinessNZ keen on one big ministry: Business leaders have
welcomed plans to streamline business-facing ministries, hoping
the need for multiple interactions will be replaced by
favourable policy development.
- - - -
Fisher takes over union accounts: Fund manager Fisher Funds
is to take over about NZ$30 million in savings owned by 4200
Kiwi savers in a deal with the New Zealand Association of Credit
Unions.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Hundreds of jobs likely to go as departments merge: Hundreds
of job losses are probable from the merger of four departments
announced yesterday, Prime Minister John Key has indicated.
- - - -
Judge puts port firings on hold: The brief reprieve for the
workers - who this morning begin their third week on strike amid
plans by the council-owned company to contract out their jobs -
came late yesterday from the Employment Court.
- - - -
Policy faces axe as Shearer moves to centre: The Labour
Party is understood to be considering ditching its pre-election
policy of a tax on incomes over $150,000 and scrapping its
proposal to expand Working For Families entitlements to include
beneficiaries, as the party looks to reposition itself towards
the centre.
- - - -
'Encouraging' signs of gold discovered near Te Puke:
Explorer Glass Earth says it has found "encouraging"
signs of gold on the fringe of kiwifruit country south of Te
Puke.
- - - -
Productivity drops away: Productivity languished in the year
to March 2011, with labour productivity slipping, the
capital-to-labour ratio declining and multi-factor productivity
unchanged.
- - - -