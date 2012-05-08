PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - May 9

WELLINGTON May 9 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

No retrial for Urewera Four: Charges of participating in a criminal group are set to be dropped against the so-called Urewera Four.

US firms to control NZ legislation?: Fears that American companies could gain control over New Zealand's lawmaking process have provoked a strong response from dozens of the country's legal minds.

Beneficiary birth-control plan 'gives women choice': The Government has defended plans to provide female beneficiaries with contraception amid a backlash and claims of discrimination.

NZ produce fills gap in Australia: Burgeoning fruit and vegetable exports to Australia and Asia have added $100 million to New Zealand's income.

Partial privatisation numbers 'don't add up': If New Zealand's Government were a business, it would have no case to sell stakes in its energy generation firms, a Christchurch economist told Parliament's finance and expenditure select committee.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

'Urewera Four' will not be re-tried: The "Urewera Four'' will not be re-tried on a charge of belonging to an organised criminal group.

State pressure worries beneficiaries: Some groups representing beneficiaries claim the Government's offer of free long-term birth control to women on welfare will inevitably involve some degree of state pressure.

Pollsters meet to decide on code: Concerns that voter behaviour may have been influenced by inaccurate political polls before the past election have sparked calls for a code of practice for the industry and media reporting on them.

FMA: Put retail investors first: Financial Markets Authority chief executive Sean Hughes wants retail investors to get preferential treatment in Government IPOs such as the upcoming Mighty River Power float.

Mark Weldon's Top 10 tips for the markets: The Herald asked departing NZX boss Mark Weldon to chart a bold action plan to grow the market.