PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - May 31

WELLINGTON May 31 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

DOMINION POST

Smart, cuddly and special: Grieving parents speak of triplets: The parents of Kiwi triplets lost in the Doha fire have spoken about their children - Lillie, Willsher and Jackson - for the first time, describing them as cuddly, smart, and "very special".

Call for boardroom shake-ups: Boardroom conformity makes for an easy ride, but it means missing out on the dynamism of dissension, a New York-based venture fund manager says.

Solid Energy to develop Taranaki gas: New Zealand's biggest coal company has confirmed Taranaki as the country's hot spot for future development of a new energy source - coal seam gas.

Mainfreight's vim veils Wim: A 200 per cent increase in full-year profit from Mainfreight has masked a bumpier performance for its new subsidiary Wim Bosman, which was hit by tougher competition and poor Belgian operations.

KFC launches pie, Double Down returns: Fast-food chain KFC has confirmed it's bringing back the successful Double Down burger later this year and is also putting its own Kiwi pie on the menu, possibly as early as next week.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD

Banks go to war on mortgages: Mortgage rates have hit rock bottom as banks offer thousands of dollars in cash and slash advertised interest rates in response to pressure from home-buyers for deals.

Solid Energy finds mini Maui: Solid Energy says it has discovered coal seam gas reserves in Taranaki with the energy potential to provide power for up to 370,000 homes for the next 45 years.

Australian journalists on strike over outsourcing: Journalists at Fairfax Media will begin the first day of their strike on Thursday after voting to leave the job for 36 hours over the outsourcing of 66 editorial production jobs to New Zealand.

Goldman Sachs unit in NZ posts full-year loss: Goldman Sachs New Zealand Holdings, the local unit of the Wall Street investment bank, posted a full-year loss as revenue from fees, commissions and trading fell almost three times as much as operating expenses.

Fear of death keeps diners away from exotic dinner: A new Auckland restaurant that serves only puffer fish is struggling to convince diners it is safe to eat the dishes on its menu.