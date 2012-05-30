PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - May 31

WELLINGTON May 31 Following are some of the
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Smart, cuddly and special: Grieving parents speak of
triplets: The parents of Kiwi triplets lost in the Doha fire
have spoken about their children - Lillie, Willsher and Jackson
- for the first time, describing them as cuddly, smart, and
"very special".
- - - -
Call for boardroom shake-ups: Boardroom conformity makes for
an easy ride, but it means missing out on the dynamism of
dissension, a New York-based venture fund manager says.
- - - -
Solid Energy to develop Taranaki gas: New Zealand's biggest
coal company has confirmed Taranaki as the country's
hot spot for future development of a new energy source - coal
seam gas.
- - - -
Mainfreight's vim veils Wim: A 200 per cent increase in
full-year profit from Mainfreight has masked a bumpier
performance for its new subsidiary Wim Bosman, which was hit by
tougher competition and poor Belgian operations.
- - - -
KFC launches pie, Double Down returns: Fast-food chain KFC
has confirmed it's bringing back the successful Double
Down burger later this year and is also putting its own Kiwi pie
on the menu, possibly as early as next week.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Banks go to war on mortgages: Mortgage rates have hit rock
bottom as banks offer thousands of dollars in cash and slash
advertised interest rates in response to pressure from
home-buyers for deals.
- - - -
Solid Energy finds mini Maui: Solid Energy says it has
discovered coal seam gas reserves in Taranaki with the energy
potential to provide power for up to 370,000 homes for the next
45 years.
- - - -
Australian journalists on strike over outsourcing:
Journalists at Fairfax Media will begin the first day
of their strike on Thursday after voting to leave the job for 36
hours over the outsourcing of 66 editorial production jobs to
New Zealand.
- - - -
Goldman Sachs unit in NZ posts full-year loss: Goldman Sachs
New Zealand Holdings, the local unit of the Wall Street
investment bank, posted a full-year loss as revenue from
fees, commissions and trading fell almost three times as much as
operating expenses.
- - - -
Fear of death keeps diners away from exotic dinner: A new
Auckland restaurant that serves only puffer fish is struggling
to convince diners it is safe to eat the dishes on its menu.
- - - -