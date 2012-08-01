PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Aug. 2

WELLINGTON Aug 2 Following are some of the lead
stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Big contracts go to former MFAT staff: Former Foreign
Affairs and Trade Ministry staff members are being awarded
lucrative contracts as the ministry sheds current staff.
- - - -
Govt rejects claim as cable plan fails: The Government is
rejecting claims from Labour that its NZ$1.5 billion ($1.22
billion) ultrafast broadband initiative has been dealt a big
blow by the collapse of Pacific Fibre's plan to lay a new
communications cable to the United States.
- - - -
Facebook, Twitter won't recognise Dotcom: The alleged pirate
has been pirated. At one point Kim Dotcom's website attracted
four per cent of all internet traffic but the Megaupload founder
now says he can't seem to convince social media giants Facebook
and Twitter that he is real.
- - - -
Activists hail Anadarko's drilling 'cancellation':
Greenpeace is hailing the "cancellation" of plans by United
States oil giant Anadarko to drill off the New Zealand
coast. But the Texan company says it is still coming, just a
year later than it hoped.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Shock at cancelled $400m cable plan: Pacific Fibre's
cancellation of plans for the country's second international
fibre cable has been labelled "devastating news" for internet
competition.
- - - -
Academics say SkyCity deal goes against law: John Key's
SkyCity convention centre deal made a "mockery" of the
law aimed at protecting people from the ill effects of gambling,
according to an article in an international academic journal.
- - - -
Review may end use of donor trusts: The review of local
electoral finance laws prompted by the furore over anonymous
donations to John Banks when contesting the Super City mayoralty
may end the use of trusts to shield the identity of big donors,
as employed by Auckland Mayor Len Brown.
- - - -
AA's plea ignored as petrol firms pass on tax rise: Oil
companies yesterday defied a plea from the Automobile
Association to absorb a Government fuel tax rise of 2c a litre,
passing it straight to motorists instead.
- - - -