PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Nov 22

WELLINGTON Nov 22 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

More eruptions to come for Tongariro, Ruapehu: Scientist are warning of more eruptions to come following yesterday's blast from Mt Tongariro - and they could even come from Mt Ruapehu.

- - - -

Immigration staff axed over privacy breaches: Immigration New Zealand has breached the privacy of more than 200 people - most of whom were not informed - in incidents in the past three years that led to 10 staff members losing their jobs.

- - - -

Greenpeace protesters asked to pay $700,000: Arguments over the large amount of reparation being called for from Greenpeace protesters are delaying their sentencing.

- - - -

Oil firm called to explain illegal flaring: After flaring illegally at Ngaere for 10 months, Tag Oil is seeking permission to continue the practice until March.

- - - -

Shearer urges disgruntled MPs to move on: Supporters of demoted Labour MP David Cunliffe were last night meeting to decide whether to lodge a complaint over his treatment, amid calls from leader David Shearer to "move on".

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Everyone 'swore by him': Described by investors as "magnificent and impressive" Wellington fund manager David Ross was still winning over clients on the eve of his firm's failure and some were even considering giving him more money.

- - - -

Report tips $23b smart grid saving: A $5.5 billion investment in smart grid technology could save New Zealand $23 billion during the next 20 years, a report into green growth says.

- - - -

John Key 'saw stars' after headbutting hotel desk: Prime Minister John Key almost knocked himself out in his hotel room in Phnom Pehn, he said.

- - - -

Kiwi tech firm creating a buzz in China: PowerbyProxi, which develops wireless charging systems for industrial and consumer electronics applications, says its technology is attracting strong interest at a major trade show in China this week.

- - - -

Dotcoms seek extra cash for staffing: Mona Dotcom has sought a payment of $20,300 a month to cover the cost of butlers, nannies, a personal assistant and a chef.