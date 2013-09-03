PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Sept. 4

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)

Cracks appear over Labour policy: Cracks are appearing in Labour over policy as the leadership race heats up. At just day four of the contest to find a new leader, there appears to be a growing gap between the three candidates over their promises on the hustings to party faithful.

- - - -

Trans-Tasman alliance a good deal for air travellers: Airline travellers have never had it so good, says an aviation analyst, after Australia's competition regulator cleared Air New Zealand to continue its trans-Tasman alliance with Virgin Australia.

- - - -

Oil, gas and mining sector powering economy: The oil, gas and mining sector is the most productive sector in the economy, with workers earning an average of NZ$105,000 ($81,900) a year and generating NZ$333 for each hour worked, a government report shows.

- - - -

Light at end of the tunnel: One shot at recovery is all Bernie Monk ever wanted. The usually resolute spokesman for bereaved Pike River coalmine families struggled to contain his emotions yesterday after long-awaited news the Government would fund a NZ$7.2 million tunnel re-entry.

- - - -

Xero showcases Kiwi software in US: The accounting equivalent of the America's Cup will play out in Northern California over the next two days between Xero and United States software giant Intuit.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Leadership contenders promise a lot but caucus yet to sign off: All have claimed they will be a responsible hand with the Government's credit card, but Labour's leadership contenders, Grant Robertson, David Cunliffe and Shane Jones, have come up with a fair bit of policy on the campaign trail ranging from lifting taxes to tree planting schemes, building railways and cracking down on supermarket pricing.

- - - -

Strict rules for Air NZ-Virgin Tasman tie up: Australian competition regulators are imposing strict conditions on the extension of Air New Zealand's trans-Tasman alliance with Virgin Australia as the relationship between the two airlines deepens.

- - - -

Call for fresh approach to fishing: Pacific nations need to take advantage of the multi-billion-dollar fishery on their doorstep by sending fresh sashimi, not tinned tuna, to high-paying customers in Asia, New Zealand officials say.

- - - -

Countdown plans five new stores: It can seem as if a new supermarket is popping up on every second street corner these days and local grocery giant Progressive Enterprises has aggressive plans to continue increasing its store footprint with five new Countdown stores set to open in its current financial year.

- - - -

Families hopeful but chances slim: At least some Pike River families are clinging to hopes that a NZ$7.2 million government-funded plan to re-enter the mine will return the bodies of their loved ones killed in the 2010 disaster.