PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Sept. 4

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on
Wednesday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)
Cracks appear over Labour policy: Cracks are appearing in
Labour over policy as the leadership race heats up. At just day
four of the contest to find a new leader, there appears to be a
growing gap between the three candidates over their promises on
the hustings to party faithful.
- - - -
Trans-Tasman alliance a good deal for air travellers:
Airline travellers have never had it so good, says an aviation
analyst, after Australia's competition regulator cleared Air New
Zealand to continue its trans-Tasman alliance with
Virgin Australia.
- - - -
Oil, gas and mining sector powering economy: The oil, gas
and mining sector is the most productive sector in the economy,
with workers earning an average of NZ$105,000 ($81,900) a year
and generating NZ$333 for each hour worked, a government report
shows.
- - - -
Light at end of the tunnel: One shot at recovery is all
Bernie Monk ever wanted. The usually resolute spokesman for
bereaved Pike River coalmine families struggled to contain his
emotions yesterday after long-awaited news the Government would
fund a NZ$7.2 million tunnel re-entry.
- - - -
Xero showcases Kiwi software in US: The accounting
equivalent of the America's Cup will play out in Northern
California over the next two days between Xero and
United States software giant Intuit.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Leadership contenders promise a lot but caucus yet to sign
off: All have claimed they will be a responsible hand with the
Government's credit card, but Labour's leadership contenders,
Grant Robertson, David Cunliffe and Shane Jones, have come up
with a fair bit of policy on the campaign trail ranging from
lifting taxes to tree planting schemes, building railways and
cracking down on supermarket pricing.
- - - -
Strict rules for Air NZ-Virgin Tasman tie up: Australian
competition regulators are imposing strict conditions on the
extension of Air New Zealand's trans-Tasman alliance with Virgin
Australia as the relationship between the two airlines deepens.
- - - -
Call for fresh approach to fishing: Pacific nations need to
take advantage of the multi-billion-dollar fishery on their
doorstep by sending fresh sashimi, not tinned tuna, to
high-paying customers in Asia, New Zealand officials say.
- - - -
Countdown plans five new stores: It can seem as if a new
supermarket is popping up on every second street corner these
days and local grocery giant Progressive Enterprises has
aggressive plans to continue increasing its store footprint with
five new Countdown stores set to open in its current financial
year.
- - - -
Families hopeful but chances slim: At least some Pike River
families are clinging to hopes that a NZ$7.2 million
government-funded plan to re-enter the mine will return the
bodies of their loved ones killed in the 2010 disaster.
- - - -