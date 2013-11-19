PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Nov 20

WELLINGTON Nov 20 Following are some of the
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Canterbury shake shows The Gap under stress: The latest
earthquake to jolt Cantabrians shows there is enough stress in
the region to create further shakes, says a leading scientist.
- - - -
Wealthy likely to gain edge as banks compete: Lending
restrictions aimed at curbing house price inflation could prove
a boon for wealthier New Zealanders and property investors at
the expense of first-home buyers.
- - - -
Hopes high for big new deep sea oil discoveries: United
States oil giant Anadarko is about to kick off a NZ$100
million effort to find "world-scale" oil or gas fields, with one
exploration well off Taranaki, to be followed by another in the
Canterbury Basin early next year.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Nothing false about showing fast food in best light, says
watchdog: The real-life appearance of fast food doesn't have to
match up with how it looks in the ads, the advertising watchdog
has ruled.
- - - -
Key presses NZ message on trade: Prime Minister John Key
will return to New Zealand today hopeful his pleas on trade were
heeded despite domestic political turmoil in Thailand
distracting his host, Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.
- - - -
Hot competition for SkyCity convention centre: The planned
SkyCity convention centre will face hot competition
around the region.
- - - -
Air NZ price good for Govt: Prime Minister John Key said he
is hopeful of hitting the NZ$5 billion mark for the Government's
state asset sale programme after the Air NZ share sell off.
- - - -