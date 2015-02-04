PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Feb 5

WELLINGTON Feb 5 Following are some of the lead
stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Waitangi Marae boss urges more listening: Te Tii Waitangi
Marae's new boss Emma Gibbs-Smith says she has had enough of
violence and protest. But she's not giving up on strong voices
and it's time that we all started listening to each other, she
says.
- - - -
Telcos are under the gun from Consumer NZ: Internet
providers are doing a worse job with customers more likely to be
dissatisfied, according to an annual survey by Consumer NZ.
- - - -
Anadarko back in Otago waters: Texan oil giant Anadarko
is back in Otago waters with seismic vessel Polarcus
Naila testing new prospects.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Wellington factory set to pump out prefab houses: New
Zealand's first factory turning out finished houses has opened
in Wellington, aiming to produce up to 500 places annually.
- - - -
Spark in joint venture with Vocus: Vocus Communications, the
Australian fibre network and data centre company, has agreed
with Spark New Zealand to form a new construction joint
venture, Connect 8.
- - - -
EQC review creates headache for insurers: The government
review of the Earthquake Commission's funding and policy
structures is leaving global reinsurers uncertain as they try to
assess the risk profile posed by natural disasters in New
Zealand after the Christchurch earthquakes.
- - - -