PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - March 3

WELLINGTON, March 3 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on
Tuesday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Electricity prices to get a trim in Wellington: Power users
in Wellington should see some small relief in their bills from
April 1, but for some there will be a sting in the tail with
higher daily fixed-line charges.
- - - -
Canned asparagus source causes stink: Heinz Wattie's has not
totally canned the New Zealand asparagus industry, a Hawke's Bay
grower says.
- - - -
Rocket Lab teams with US giant Lockheed: New Zealand's
Rocket Lab has secured financial backing from US aerospace giant
Lockheed Martin.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
PSA warning over MPs' pay increases: A move to rein in
politicians' pay doesn't give moral authority to the Government
in upcoming pay negotiations, public sector representatives say.
- - - -
Precinct's $550m tower plan queried: Questions have been
raised about Precinct Properties' planned NZ$550
million 35-level Auckland tower.
- - - -
Diligent expects 19% rise in sales: Diligent Board Member
Services, the governance software developer, expects
sales growth of up to 19 per cent in 2015 as it attracts
customers to its BoardBooks service, and plans to launch a new
product this year.
- - - -
KiwiRail earnings fall on reduced freight: KiwiRail, the
unprofitable government-owned rail operator, reported a 6 per
cent drop in first-half operating earnings on reduced freight
volumes of coal, logs and dairy, and said it would still meet
guidance for annual earnings to gain by almost a quarter.
- - - -