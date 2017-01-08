PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Jan 9

SYDNEY Jan 9 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand media.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

PM Bill English won't attend Waitangi Day commemorations

bit.ly/2isteWv

'How far can you oppress somebody?': Anti-smoking campaigner and former NZ tobacco tax supporter says it isn't working

bit.ly/2i3Dnwt

SH73 closed as helicopters battle large scrub fire near Arthur's Pass in Canterbury

bit.ly/2jrHliP

Shipping containers fill a niche

bit.ly/2jimydy

Amazon gives away its 1 millionth free banana in Seattle

bit.ly/2i65DK6

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Trump policies could bring NZ manufacturers home

bit.ly/2i5S1yo

The iPhone at 10: A decade later, is the smartphone's golden era over?

bit.ly/2ispDrf