公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 9日 星期一

PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Jan 9

SYDNEY Jan 9 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand media.

Stories may be taken from papers or Internet editions.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

PM Bill English won't attend Waitangi Day commemorations

bit.ly/2isteWv

'How far can you oppress somebody?': Anti-smoking campaigner and former NZ tobacco tax supporter says it isn't working

bit.ly/2i3Dnwt

SH73 closed as helicopters battle large scrub fire near Arthur's Pass in Canterbury

bit.ly/2jrHliP

Shipping containers fill a niche

bit.ly/2jimydy

Amazon gives away its 1 millionth free banana in Seattle

bit.ly/2i65DK6

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Trump policies could bring NZ manufacturers home

bit.ly/2i5S1yo

The iPhone at 10: A decade later, is the smartphone's golden era over?

bit.ly/2ispDrf
