New Zealand's Restaurant Brands reports slightly higher FY net profit

WELLINGTON, April 14 New Zealand fast-food
operator Restaurant Brands Ltd on Thursday reported a
slight increase in net profit as total group store sales
continued to rise.
The company, which operates the KFC, Starbucks, Pizza Hut
and Carl's Junior franchises in New Zealand, reported a net
profit of NZ$24.1 million ($16.66 million) for the year ended
Feb. 29, up 1.0 percent on the year.
Total group store sales were NZ$387.6 million, up 7.8
percent on the prior year with continued strong growth from KFC
and the impact of acquisitions in the Carl's Jr. brand, the
company said in a release to the stock exchange.
The company declared a final dividend of 12.5 cents per
share.
Looking ahead, Restaurant Brands said barring any
"significant changes" it expects a net profit of NZ$28 million
to NZ$30 million in the current financial year.
($1 = 1.4463 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Rebecca Howard; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)