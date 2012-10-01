Wrecked ship's owners settle New Zealand claims

WELLINGTON Oct 2 The owners of a ship which
smashed into a reef off a popular New Zealand holiday spot
causing the country's worst environmental disaster in decades
have reached a multi-million dollar settlement with authorities,
the government said on Tuesday.
Daina Shipping, a unit of Greece's Costamare Inc.,
will contribute NZ$27.6 million ($22.8 million) to the
government's costs over the grounding of the company's
47,230-tonne Liberian-flagged Rena on a reef a year ago.
"We now have agreements that avoid costly and time-consuming
court action with no guarantee of the outcome," said Transport
Minister Gerry Brownlee.
New Zealand authorities have spent about NZ$47 million in
the clean up, but the ship's owners were only immediately liable
to pay NZ$11.3 million under existing legislation.
The 236-metre (775-foot) vessel struck a reef about 20 km
(12 miles) off Tauranga, New Zealand's biggest export port, in
October last year, spewing around 300 tonnes of toxic fuel oil
into the ocean, killing thousands of sea birds and fouling
beaches up to 100 km (60 miles) from the reef.
The ship's captain and navigation officer, both Filipino
nationals, were jailed for seven months in May for operating the
ship in a dangerous manner, releasing toxic substances, and
altering the ship's documents.
The pair admitted to taking short cuts to ensure the ship
did not arrive late at Tauranga.
The ship has broken in half. The rear section has fallen off
the reef and salvage operators have been cutting up the bow
section, which is still aground.
Under the agreement, the Rena's owners will pay another
NZ$10.4 million if they apply for and are granted permission to
leave part of the wreck in place.
"This settlement is a vital step forward in our progressive
resolution of all the issues," said Daina Shipping spokesman
Konstantinos Zacharatos in a statement.
The settlement does not affect court charges laid against
the ship's owners for the discharge of harmful substances, which
carries a maximum fine of NZ$600,000 ($451,000), and an
additional fine of NZ$10,000 for each day the offending
continues.