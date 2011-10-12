New Zealand charges captain of stricken ship as seas claim cargo

| WELLINGTON
WELLINGTON Oct 12 The captain of a stricken
container ship wedged on a reef off a popular New Zealand
holiday spot appeared in court over its grounding on Wednesday,
as more thick fuel-oil fouled beaches in the country's worst
environmental disaster in decades.
The 47,230-tonne Liberian-flagged Rena has been stranded on
a reef 12 nautical miles off Tauranga on the east coast of New
Zealand's North Island since running aground a week ago.
The captain has been charged "for operating a vessel in a
manner causing unnecessary danger or risk", which carries a
maximum fine of NZ$10,000 ($7,810) or 12 months in prison.
Local media reported the ship's master, a 44-year-old
Philippine national, made a brief appearance in court and was
bailed for one week, without making a plea. His name was
suppressed.
Heavy swells and strong winds pounded the vessel for a
second day on Wednesday, sending empty containers tumbling off
the ship, which is listing at around 18 degrees, into the
heaving seas.
"The bow appears to be still firmly wedged onto the reef, we
have lost more than 30 containers from the stern and midships,"
Maritime NZ director Catherine Taylor told reporters.
Some of the containers were reported to be bobbing in the
heavy seas and others have been washed up on a small island,
Motiti, about eight km (five miles) from the ship.
The ship was carrying 1,368 containers, 11 of which are said
to have hazardous substances in them. Shipping using the port of
Tauranga, which is the country's biggest export port, was being
re-routed from the containers.
Authorities said the bad weather was helping to break up and
disperse the estimated 300 tonnes of oil that escaped from the
ship.
"That's a little bit frustrating because once the oil is on
the beach we can actually deal with it, we can remove it from
the beach relatively easily," said Ian Niblock, a spokesman for
the clean up operation.
Oil is now scattered along 25 km (16 miles) of the
district's long, golden beaches, which are a magnet for surfers.
Nearby waters have an international reputation for big-game
fishing.
Several hundred people were scraping the clumps of thick,
toxic, fuel oil, some as large as dinner plates, into plastic
bags and large bins.
Booms have been placed over some harbour entrances to keep
oil out of wetland and wildlife habitats. Around 50 seabirds
have died and teams of naturalists have scrubbed and treated 20
more for oil contamination.
Refloating and salvage of the ship are the responsibility of
the owner, Daina Shipping, a unit of Greece's Costamare Inc.
, and salvage experts, but any plan needs official
approval.
A floating crane able to remove containers from the ship is
on its way from Singapore.
(Editing by Mark Bendeich)