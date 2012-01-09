Stern of wrecked cargo ship slipping off NZ reef

WELLINGTON Jan 10 The stern section of a
stricken cargo ship is slipping off a New Zealand reef where it
has been stuck for three months and is in danger of sinking,
authorities said, complicating salvage efforts in one of
the nation's worst environmental disasters.
The rear section of the 47,230-tonne Liberian-flagged Rena,
had moved to the edge of the reef, about 22 km (12 miles) off
Tauranga on the east coast of New Zealand, where it has been
wedged since early October, and is almost totally under water.
"The foremost part of the stern was still sticking up out of
the water, with the rest -- including the bridge -- submerged,"
Maritime NZ said in a statement on Tuesday.
A tug has a line attached to the stern to stop it drifting
into shipping lanes. The water around the sinking section is up
to 30 metres deep, which experts have said previously would make
salvage operations more difficult.
The bow section of the 236-metre (775-foot) ship is still
upright and wedged on the reef.
The Rena finally broke in two on Sunday after being pounded
by waves of up to 6 metres (20 feet), spewing more oil and more
than a hundred containers into the sea.
Maritime authorities and salvage crews had removed most of
the thick, toxic fuel oil and nearly 400 containers from the
ship, which ran aground in calm conditions on Oct 5. But fuel
and cargo have continued to leak in rough seas, causing New
Zealand's worst environmental disaster in decades.
A large amount of cargo -- timber, plastic, and bags of
milk powder -- has washed up on beaches as far as 60 km from the
ship, and more than 20 containers have washed up on a nearby
island.
Some have been tagged with transponders and the New Zealand
navy is scanning the area with sonar to ensure nearby commercial
operations at the Port of Tauranga, the country's
biggest export port, are not interrupted.
Thousands of birds were killed by the earlier spill and it
has taken months to clean up the shore in an area popular with
holiday makers and surfers .
The Rena's captain and navigation officer, both Philippine
nationals, have been charged with operating a vessel in a
dangerous manner, and releasing toxic substances, which carries
a maximum fine of NZ$300,000 ($234,200), or two years in prison.
They also face charges of attempting to pervert justice by
allegedly altering documents after the grounding.
They are due to appear in court again next month.
The vessel is owned by Daina Shipping, a unit of Greece's
Costamare Inc. and was under charter to Mediterranean
Shipping.