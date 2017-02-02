Peter Thiel's New Zealand citizenship stokes political debate

WELLINGTON Feb 2 New Zealand's ruling
centre-right National Party is heading into an election campaign
plagued by questions over a decision to grant citizenship to
Peter Thiel, a billionaire tech tycoon and adviser to U.S.
President Donald Trump.
Thiel was granted citizenship despite not meeting the normal
requirement to live in the country for 75 percent of the time
over five years, a fact that would normally disqualify an
application.
Centre-left Labour opposition member of Parliament Iain
Lees-Galloway said in a statement the granting of citizenship
raised "serious questions as to why a New Zealand passport
needed to be granted to a wealthy foreign businessman who does
not live here".
Documents released this week showed the government granted
Thiel citizenship under an exception to the rule normally
requiring someone to live in New Zealand. German-born Thiel is
based in California.
The government made about 92 similar exceptions in the past
five years, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
Thiel's citizenship has sparked heated debate among
politicians and in the media, with migration fast becoming a
main issue ahead of a Sept. 23 election.
Booming immigration has helped the economy race along with
some of the strongest gross domestic product growth in the
developed world, but economists say it has also contributed to
rising house prices and low wage growth.
The Paypal founder and early Facebook
investor has invested in New Zealand start-ups, such as NZ$4
million ($2.92 million) in accounting software firm Xero
, and donated NZ$1 million to a recovery fund for the
earthquake ravaged city of Christchurch.
Prominent members of New Zealand's technology industry - the
country's fastest growing - defended the decision to grant Thiel
citizenship, saying they sorely needed offshore capital and
connections to compete globally.
"I don't think most NZ'ers understand just how valuable
opening up to foreign investment and talent networks really is
to us," Sam Morgan, an entrepreneur who founded online auction
website TradeMe, said on Twitter.
"I want immigration policies that both protect our shared
values and let us attract the talent and capital we need to
succeed," said Morgan, who had provided a letter in support of
Thiel's citizenship application in 2011.
Developing the IT industry, New Zealand's third largest
export which contributes NZ$16 billion towards GDP, has been a
priority in the government's attempt to diversify the economy
away from a traditional reliance on dairy exports.
($1 = 1.3714 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Robert Birsel)