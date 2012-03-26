NZ's Warehouse appoints Stephen Small as CFO

WELLINGTON, March 27 New Zealand's biggest listed retailer The Warehouse Group Ltd on Tuesday named Stephen Small as chief financial officer, succeeding Luke Bunt, who announced his resignation last month.

Small will take up his new position from April 23. The New Zealander was chief financial officer for General Motors Korea , and held senior financial roles with U.S. automaker in Asia and the United States.

"Stephen brings a wealth of skills and experience in both the financial and strategic business planning areas which will greatly assist the business," Group Chief Executive Officer Mark Powell said.