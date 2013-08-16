New Zealand's Z Energy raises $675 mln in IPO; debut on Monday

WELLINGTON Aug 16 New Zealand petrol retailer Z Energy Ltd raised NZ$840 million ($675 million) in its initial public offering after the shares were priced in the middle of their indicative price range.

Utilities investor Infratil Ltd and the state pension fund operator New Zealand Superannuation each sold 30 percent of their stakes to reduce their shareholdings to 20 percent each.

The IPO values the company at NZ$1.4 billion.

The NZ$3.50 per share sale price compared with guidance of NZ$3.25-NZ$3.75 a share when the offer opened last month. The shares, which will be dual listed on the New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges, will start trading on Aug 19.

Z Energy operates more than 250 petrol stations and truck stops, and has a 17 percent stake in the country's only oil refinery. It was formerly owned by Shell International.