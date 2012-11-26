RPT-BRIEF-New Zealand Energy announces new oil discovery

BRIEF-Suncor Energy announces redemption of notes
* Suncor Energy Inc - redeeming its outstanding US$1.25 billion 6.10% senior unsecured notes due 2018
WELLINGTON Nov 27 Nov 26 New Zealand Energy Corp : * Announces new oil discovery * Waitapu-2 well in Taranaki Basin is currently flowing at a rate of 325
barrels of oil per day * Source text * Further company coverage
* Suncor Energy Inc - redeeming its outstanding US$1.25 billion 6.10% senior unsecured notes due 2018
Feb 27 Northrop Grumman Corp, the third largest U.S. weapons maker, promoted Janis Pamiljans as corporate vice president and president of its Aerospace Systems unit, effective April 1.
* Titan Pharmaceuticals receives FDA communication on ropinirole implant investigational new drug application