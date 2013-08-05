UPDATE 2-Fonterra shares, New Zealand dollar hit by food safety concerns

* NZ dollar drops 1.5 pct, Fonterra units slump near 6 pct
* NZ Prime Minister questions delay disclosure
* China suspends import of some Fonterra products
By Gyles Beckford
WELLINGTON, Aug 5 Fonterra's unit price
and the kiwi dollar slid on Monday after the dairy giant warned
of potentially contaminated products, raising safety concerns
that threaten New Zealand's $9 billion annual dairy trade and
prompting China to halt imports.
Fonterra, the world's biggest dairy exporter, said at the
weekend that it had found bacteria in some products that could
cause botulism. It said contaminated whey protein concentrate
had been exported to China, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and
Saudi Arabia and used in products including infant milk powder
and sports drinks.
In response, China has halted the import of some dairy
products from New Zealand and Australia, New Zealand's Ministry
of Primary Industries said. Food producers including Danone
said they have recalled products that may have
contained the contaminated whey.
Prime Minister John Key questioned why Fonterra took so long
to disclose the latest contamination, which affected product
made in May 2012.
"When ... your whole business is about food safety and food
quality, you think they'd take such a precautionary view to
these things and say if it's testing for some reason in an odd
way that (the product) would just be discarded till they're
absolutely sure it's right," Key said.
He said Fonterra was New Zealand's flagship and the issue
went right to the "heart of undermining consumer confidence".
Nearly 90 percent of China's $1.9 billion in milk powder
imports last year originated in New Zealand, with the lion's
share coming from Fonterra, which manufactures milk powder for
other companies to sell in China. It has been planning to launch
its own branded milk formula in the country.
This is the second contamination issue involving Fonterra
this year. In January it said it had found traces of
dicyandiamde, a potentially toxic chemical, in some of its
products.
KIWI DOLLAR, FONTERRA UNITS
The New Zealand dollar fell nearly 2 U.S. cents to a
one-year low of $0.7670. It was also weaker against
most other major currencies and on a trade weighted basis was
down 1.1 percent against a basket of currencies.
Dairy produce accounts for about a quarter of New Zealand's
NZ$46 billion ($36 billion) annual export earnings, and the
currency is sensitive to Fonterra's fortunes.
"Further reaction is possible but will depend on the nature
of fresh information which unfolds," said Westpac senior
currency strategist Imre Speizer. "Indeed, reaction reversals
are possible if the scale of the issue is less than media
reports initially implied."
The kiwi last traded at $0.7755 against the U.S. dollar.
New Zealand's Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) said
China had not imposed a blanket ban, but had suspended imports
of Fonterra-produced whey powder and milk powder, and increased
inspection of New Zealand dairy products.
"This is a measured, targeted and appropriate response under
the circumstances," MPI's acting director-general, Scott
Gallacher, told reporters.
He said MPI was trying to clarify a reported Russian ban on
all New Zealand dairy imports. Danone said it was recalling
specific batches of four infant formula products in Malaysia,
while Vietnam ordered a recall of suspect products.
Units in Fonterra's Shareholders Fund, which offer outside
investors exposure to the cooperative's farmer shareholder
dividends, plunged as much as 8.7 percent, before trading 4.1
percent lower at NZ$6.83.
Fonterra said it had yet to hear officially of any ban. It
said there had been no adverse health reports and that much of
its produce, including whole and skim milk powders, yoghurt,
cheese, and butter, did not contain the whey product.
"There have been no confirmed reports of any illness linked
to consumption of the affected whey protein," it said in a
statement to the New Zealand stock exchange.
Fonterra's chief executive, Theo Spierings, is due to give a
news conference in Beijing later on Monday.