版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 9月 24日 星期三 17:15 BJT

BRIEF-Nexans signs five-year framework agreement in Switzerland

Sept 24 Nexans :

* Swiss rail network operator SBB has signed five-year framework agreement with Nexans for the supply of signalling and balise cables

* Says agreement is worth 35 million euros in total Source text: bit.ly/Y0Jcf9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐