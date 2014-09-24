BRIEF-Nexans signs five-year framework agreement in Switzerland

BRIEF-Biotelemetry issues prospectus for public tender offer
* Biotelemetry, Inc. issues prospectus for public tender offer to acquire lifewatch ag
Sept 24 Nexans :
* Swiss rail network operator SBB has signed five-year framework agreement with Nexans for the supply of signalling and balise cables
* Says agreement is worth 35 million euros in total Source text: bit.ly/Y0Jcf9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
* Shareholders of lifewatch will receive either chf 10 in cash and 0.1457 shares of biotelemetry stock or chf 8.00 in cash and 0.2185 shares of biotelemetry stock
* Amgen announces expanded commercial collaboration with Novartis for erenumab in migraine