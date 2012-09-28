版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 28日 星期五 14:40 BJT

Nexans may sell Berk-Tek cable activity in U.S

PARIS, Sept 28 French cable maker Nexans said on Friday it was looking into the possibility of selling its Berk-Tek copper and fiber cable activity in the United States.

Berk-Tek focuses on cables for local area network applications and generates annual sales of approximately $200 million, the statement said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐