Nexans forecasts sales, margin growth

PARIS, July 25 French cable maker Nexans forecast a significant rise in its operating margin in the second half and a slight increase in full-year organic sales on Wednesday, boosted by improvements at its transmission business.

First-half sales rose to 3.58 billion euros ($4.32 billion)from 3.53 billion a year earlier, Nexans said. The operating margin fell to 3.6 percent at constant non-ferrous metal prices from 5.1 percent a year ago.

"After a first quarter marked by significant production difficulties for submarine high voltage cables, the situation improved markedly in the second quarter with a gradual return to normal production status," Chief Executive Frederic Vincent said in a statement.

"In a European environment that remains uncertain, the group expects a slight organic growth in sales for the year," he added.