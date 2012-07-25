Nexans forecasts sales, margin growth

PARIS, July 25 French cable maker Nexans
forecast a significant rise in its operating margin in
the second half and a slight increase in full-year organic sales
on Wednesday, boosted by improvements at its transmission
business.
First-half sales rose to 3.58 billion euros ($4.32
billion)from 3.53 billion a year earlier, Nexans said. The
operating margin fell to 3.6 percent at constant non-ferrous
metal prices from 5.1 percent a year ago.
"After a first quarter marked by significant production
difficulties for submarine high voltage cables, the situation
improved markedly in the second quarter with a gradual return to
normal production status," Chief Executive Frederic Vincent said
in a statement.
"In a European environment that remains uncertain, the group
expects a slight organic growth in sales for the year," he
added.