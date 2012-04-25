Nexen's Buzzard oil field restarting after repairs

BRIEF-North American Palladium sees 2017 production of between 180,000 and 190,000 ounces of palladium
* North American Palladium announces year end 2016 results and 2017 guidance
CALGARY, Alberta, April 25 Repairs to the Buzzard oil field in the North Sea are complete following a weekend shutdown and the facility is restarting, the interim chief executive of Nexen Inc, the project's operator, said on Wednesday.
The 200,000 barrel a day field, Britain's largest, stopped producing following a problem with a gas compressor, the company has said.
Interim CEO Kevin Reinhart said on a conference call that the outage is not expected to affect the company's production forecast.
* Conditionally calls 8-5/8 pct senior secured notes for redemption
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei slip after Wall Street's mixed performance