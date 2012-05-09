版本:
Nexen's Buzzard oil field has unscheduled outage

CALGARY, Alberta May 9 Nexen Inc's Buzzard oil field, the North Sea's largest, sustained an unscheduled outage on Wednesday due to a problem with a gas-processing unit, but restart operations are already under way, the company said.

"Expect to see production ramp up later today," Nexen spokeswoman Patti Lewis said in an email.

