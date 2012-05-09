Nexen's Buzzard oil field has unscheduled outage

BRIEF-Mitel sees Q1 GAAP revenue of $210 mln-$230 mln
* Says pending divestiture of mobile division, expected to close in Q1, resulted in a goodwill impairment charge of $213 million
CALGARY, Alberta May 9 Nexen Inc's Buzzard oil field, the North Sea's largest, sustained an unscheduled outage on Wednesday due to a problem with a gas-processing unit, but restart operations are already under way, the company said.
"Expect to see production ramp up later today," Nexen spokeswoman Patti Lewis said in an email.
* Cinemark holdings, inc. Reports record results for 2016 and announces a 7.4% increase in its annual dividend
* Noble Energy inc - sanctioned first phase of Leviathan natural gas project offshore Israel, with first gas targeted for end of 2019