Nexen: Production at North Sea Buzzard oilfield shut

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
LONDON, April 23 Canadian oil firm Nexen said on Monday production at the North Sea Buzzard oilfield had halted.
"Saturday morning there was a bearing failure on one of the gas compressors on the fourth platform at Buzzard that resulted in smoke being emitted," a Nexen spokesman said.
"Repairs are under way and during this maintenance period, production has been halted. We expect to production will ramp up over the next 24-48 hours."
He said there was no injury.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.