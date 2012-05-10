版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 11日 星期五 00:29 BJT

UK Buzzard oilfield ramping up to near full-Nexen

LONDON May 10 The North Sea Buzzard oilfield was pumping at 180,000 barrels per day (bpd) on Thursday after a brief shutdown on Wednesday, operator Nexen said.

"Spot rate this morning was 180,000 and ramp up is going well," a spokeswoman said in an email response. Buzzard normally produces about 200,000 bpd, making it the largest oilfield in the UK.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐