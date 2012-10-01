UPDATE 2-Alberta leader backs Nexen deal, executives less sure

* Alberta premier sees "a lot of benefit" for province
* Western businesses support deal more strongly than others
* Manulife CEO says Chinese are reliable investors
* Trade minister says Canada-China free trade talk premature
* House of Commons to vote on demand for public
consultations
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, Oct 1 The premier of the oil-rich
province of Alberta said she sees benefits from the proposed
$15.1 billion sale of Canadian oil producer Nexen Inc
to a Chinese state-owned company, but a survey published on
Monday showed half the country's executives would oppose a
no-strings deal.
"At the end of the day, our view is that if this is in
Alberta's interest, it should go ahead. And we think there's a
lot of benefit for Alberta and Canada in this deal," Premier
Alison Redford told the Calgary Herald newspaper.
It was Redford's clearest statement yet on CNOOC Ltd's
takeover bid for Nexen, which has substantial holdings
in the oil sands of northern Alberta, the biggest proven crude
oil resource outside Venezuela and Saudi Arabia.
Redford does not have a formal say on whether the takeover
will be approved by the federal government, but in the Calgary
Herald report she said her office has offered advice to the
government.
Under the Investment Canada Act, foreign takeovers worth
more than C$330 million ($337 million) face a federal review to
determine whether they are of net benefit to Canada.
The Nexen deal has raised worries inside Canada's governing
Conservative Party, where some are wary of letting China extend
its foothold in the Alberta oil sands, and the opposition New
Democratic Party (NDP) has voiced grave concerns over the
transaction.
On Wednesday, the House of Commons will vote on an NDP
motion demanding public consultations on the proposed purchase.
The motion is to be debated on Tuesday, and while it is unlikely
to pass, it will give prominence to concerns politicians may
have.
Provincial politics do not formally play a role in the final
decision, but it has been widely acknowledged that Ottawa's
surprising 2010 decision to block the takeover of fertilizer
producer Potash Corp by Australian miner BHP Billiton
Ltd was partly influenced by Saskatchewan Premier Brad
Wall's outspoken opposition. Most of Potash Corp's operations
are in Saskatchewan.
The industry minister responsible for the Potash decision,
Tony Clement, however, told Reuters on Monday that Wall's views
did not really play into the final decision: "I had to make an
independent judgment."
Business executives are deeply divided on the merits of the
Nexen bid, according to a poll published on Monday by the Globe
and Mail newspaper.
Fifty percent said Ottawa should not give an unconditional
green light to CNOOC. The top two conditions they said CNOOC
should agree to were keeping jobs in the country and giving
Canadian companies reciprocal access to the Chinese market.
Thirty-one percent were "somewhat opposed" and 19 percent
"strongly opposed" to a approval without any conditions.
Support was stronger in oil-producing Western Canada, where
53 percent of executives favored approving the takeover with no
conditions. That compared with just 35 percent in the central
province of Ontario who held that view.
Four in 10 business leaders nationwide said they would give
stronger support to such a bid if it were made by a U.S.
company.
If the Conservatives allow the takeover, it would help
Beijing fulfill its drive for better access to energy resources
to help fuel the world's second-largest economy.
While Canada insists it is open to foreign investors, the
rejection of the $39 billion bid for Potash Corp raised
questions about Ottawa's next move.
Canada risks a setback in relations with China if it rejects
the takeover at a time when it is openly trying to sell more
Alberta oil to the Asian giant and is emphasizing the need to
expand trade with fast-growing emerging markets.
Trade Minister Ed Fast drove home that point on Monday, and
did not close the door on the possibility of eventual free trade
negotiations with China.
"It would be a big mistake not to continue to work with the
Chinese government to work to eliminate barriers to trade and
investment between us," he said.
"At this point in time, it would be premature to speculate
on whether Canada will move forward with any type of trade
negotiation with China," he said.
Canada has in the past been critical of China's human rights
record but that should not stand in the way of a business deal
that will provide much-needed capital in the energy sector, said
Don Guloien, president and chief executive of Manulife Financial
, an insurance company with operations in China.
"Having worked directly and extensively with Chinese
investors and government and knowing others who have done the
same, I can attest to the fact that large Chinese companies and
funds are long-term, thoughtful, consistent and reliable
investors," Guloien wrote in a letter to the Globe and Mail.
Nexen shares moved higher on Monday morning but closed down
0.1 percent at C$24.88 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The stock
has traded well below CNOOC's C$27.50-a-share offer, a 61
percent premium to the price of Nexen shares before the bid, due
to concerns that public opposition will persuade the government
to block the deal.