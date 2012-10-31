Review of CNOOC/Nexen bid unlikely to be completed next week

BRIEF-Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 EBITDA of $2.161 bln
* Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 investments of $1.098 billion Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christine Murray)
OTTAWA Oct 31 The Canadian government's review of the $15.1 billion bid by China's CNOOC Ltd for Canadian oil firm Nexen Inc is unlikely to be finished by next week's deadline, two sources close to the transaction said on Wednesday.
The sources said there was too little time before the Nov. 10 deadline to conclude deliberations on Nexen as well as prepare a promised framework on how the government will deal with foreign investment.
They said it was likely that the review period would be extended.
* Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 investments of $1.098 billion Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christine Murray)
Feb 15 Anthem Inc said on Wednesday it filed a lawsuit to block smaller rival Cigna Corp from officially terminating their proposed $54 billion merger, a transaction already rejected by U.S. antitrust regulators.
ANKARA, Feb 15 IranAir has finalised a deal to buy 20 turboprop aircraft from Franco-Italian ATR, the minister overseeing Iran's post-sanctions fleet renewal was quoted on Wednesday as saying.