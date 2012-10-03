Canada's main opposition party to unveil CNOOC stance Thursday

OTTAWA Oct 3 Canada's official opposition New Democratic Party will unveil its position on CNOOC Ltd's $15.1 billion bid for oil Canadian producer Nexen Inc at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT) on Thursday, the party said in a statement on Wednesday.

The New Democrats say they are concerned about the prospect of a Chinese state-owned enterprise buying up Canadian energy assets and have called for public hearings into the proposed deal.