Canada's Flaherty cites reciprocity concern on bid for Nexen

OTTAWA Aug 31 Canadian Finance Minister Jim
Flaherty on Friday cited commentators' concerns that the
government consider Chinese openness to Canadian investment in
deciding whether to approve a $15.1 billion takeover bid by
China's CNOOC Ltd for Canadian oil producer Nexen Inc
.
"Much has been written about that," he told a reporter when
asked if reciprocity was part of the consideration in deciding
on the CNOOC bid. "Many of the commentators have advanced the
thesis that reciprocity ought to be a fundamental concern. It
really is up to the minister of industry to deal with these
issues of specific circumstances."
The Globe and Mail newspaper reported this week that
Flaherty had privately warned colleagues that blocking the Nexen
bid for political reasons would hurt shareholder value and
damage relations with China. His office declined to comment on
the report.