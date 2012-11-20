Canada says won't rubber-stamp all foreign investments

OTTAWA Nov 20 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper on Tuesday rejected what he characterized as the error of the two main opposition parties on foreign investment, either to approve all or to oppose all of them.

"The government's policy on these matters is very clear: While we welcome foreign investment, (it) is to scrutinize every individual foreign investment to make sure they're in the best interest of this country," he told Parliament in response to a question about CNOOC Ltd's bid for Nexen Inc.

"On the one hand, the position of the NDP (New Democratic Party) as we know is to be against all of these investments, and the position of the Liberal Party as reiterated yesterday is to rubber-stamp every single one of them. We think Canadians expect us to examine these investments carefully."