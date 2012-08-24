UPDATE 2-Nexen schedules vote on CNOOC's $15.1 bln offer

* Nexen shareholder vote scheduled for Sept. 20
* Winning bid came after two earlier offers
* Offer will also need approval from governments
* Nexen shares edge lower
Aug 24 Nexen Inc said on Friday that
shareholders would vote next month on whether to approve the
$15.1 billion friendly offer for the Canadian oil producer made
last month by China's CNOOC Ltd after more than two
months of negotiations.
Nexen said in a statement it would hold a special meeting of
shareholders on Sept. 20 to vote on the richest foreign takeover
ever by a Chinese company, if completed.
The move is the most ambitious foray by resource-hungry
China into North American energy since a 2005 attempt to buy
U.S.-based Unocal for $18.5 billion was thwarted by a political
backlash in the United States.
Chinese companies have been among the most aggressive in
targeting assets around the globe to help feed demand in the
world's second-biggest economy.
According to details included in a proxy circular filed with
regulators, CNOOC's July 23 offer of $27.50 per Nexen share came
after the Canadian firm rejected two earlier bids.
Nexen said in its circular it first became aware in February
that a Chinese state-controlled oil company might be interested
in making a acquisition offer for the company. In April, prior
to any offer being made, it retained Goldman Sachs and RBC
Capital Markets as financial advisers to review possible
responses to any bid.
CNOOC made its initial approach to Nexen while that review
was taking place. On May 17, Barry Jackson, Nexen's chairman,
and acting Chief Executive Kevin Reinhart met with CNOOC's
vice-chairman Yang Hua and the head of its international
operation in Vancouver, when the Chinese firm made its first,
unspecified offer for Nexen.
That bid was rejected by Nexen's board, as was a second
offer, again unspecified in the circular, made on July 3.
"The Board determined that it would not support a
transaction with CNOOC at the price specified in CNOOC's July 3,
2012 letter but would consider supporting a transaction if a
higher price was offered," Nexen said in its proxy.
It took another meeting by Jackson and Yang, held in London
on July 10, to come up with CNOOC's final offer. That $27.50 per
share bid, a 61 percent premium to Nexen's share price, was
approved by the board on July 22.
Along with shareholder approval, the takeover must also be
approved by the Chinese, Canadian and U.S. governments.
Nexen shares were down 1 Canadian cent to C$25.53 in
mid-afternoon Toronto Stock Exchange trading.