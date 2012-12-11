UPDATE 2-Britain says won't stand in way of Nexen-CNOOC deal

* Effectively clears CNOOC purchase of major North Sea field
* Buzzard field key to setting Brent benchmark oil prices
* US committee might be last big hurdle for the deal
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, Dec 11 Britain will not stand in the way
of a $15.1 billion takeover of Nexen by CNOOC
, allowing the Chinese company to snap up the Canadian
group's stake in a major North Sea field that helps set the
Brent global oil benchmark.
While Canada approved the deal on Friday, Nexen's chief
executive said on Monday China's biggest ever foreign takeover
was nowhere near done.
A further decision on the transaction rests with a U.S.
foreign investment panel which gets a say because Nexen has
exploration and production assets in the Gulf of Mexico.
Britain's clearance of the deal is also important because
Nexen has 43 percent of the Buzzard oilfield, Britain's largest
and pumping about 200,000 barrels per day.
"We will not stand in the way," Mike Hawkins, head of oil
and gas licence administration at Britain's Department of Energy
and Climate Change (DECC), told Reuters. "The licence does not
change, no formal approval is needed," he said, adding the
department has had discussions with CNOOC and Nexen.
Analysts and traders have long noted China's growing
appetite for North Sea oil, which is key to determining global
prices.
In addition to the CNOOC-Nexen deal, China's top refiner
Sinopec is also buying 49 percent in the UK unit of
Talisman for $1.5 billion.
Wood Mackenzie consultancy estimated both firms would
directly own 13 percent of all UK liquids production if both
deals went through.
Including production, which Nexen and Talisman operate, the
two handle around 300,000 bpd, according to Reuters
calculations, or almost a third of the dwindling UK North Sea
oil output.
Oil from Buzzard, although only 0.2 percent of global
supply, plays a crucial role in setting prices because it is the
largest contributor to the Forties oil blend, one of four North
Sea crude streams making up the Brent oil benchmark.
Forties usually sets the value of dated Brent, a benchmark
used for pricing more than half of the world's crude, including
oil from Africa, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Dated is part
of the underlying market for Brent crude futures.
China buys about 2 million bpd of crude priced off dated
Brent, including West African crudes.
U.S. LAST MAIN HURDLE
In a statement released early on Saturday, Nexen and CNOOC
said the deal's closing remained subject to "the receipt of
other applicable government and regulatory approvals."
On Monday, a source familiar with the matter highlighted the
ruling by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United
States, or CFIUS, led by Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, as
the main regulatory decision still remaining.
In late November, CNOOC and Nexen said they withdrew and
resubmitted their application for CFIUS approval and discussions
with the committee were taking place "with a view to completing
the CFIUS review process as expeditiously as possible."
The panel has the power to negotiate or impose conditions,
including divestitures and security-control agreements to
mitigate any national security threats, possibly forcing the
combined company to sell interests in the Gulf.
Nexen's production there averaged 14,000 bpd in the third
quarter, equivalent to just a fraction of its North Sea output.
The U.S. has been traditionally more wary than Canada of
Chinese investment and in 2005 it blocked CNOOC's bid for Unocal
Corp because of national security concerns.
Britain's DECC official said the energy ministry was
considering any asset purchase in the North Sea to ensure the
new operators have technical and economic requirements to manage
the fields, including plans for decommissioning.
"We are open for business and keen to attract further
investment for exploration and development in the North Sea," he
said.